Mind Body Soul (MBS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Mind Body Soul (MBS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Mind Body Soul (MBS) Information

MBS Token is a next-generation cryptocurrency built to power the future of decentralized finance (DeFi), digital commerce, and cross-border transactions. Designed with security, speed, and utility in mind, MBS Token offers real-world use cases, community empowerment, and long-term growth potential.

Secure & Transparent Lightning-Fast Transactions Real-World UtilityMind Body Soul Club is a holistic wellness community dedicated to nurturing physical health, mental clarity, and spiritual growth through yoga, meditation, and mindful living practices. At the heart of the club is the MBS token, a unique digital utility token that powers the club’s ecosystem. Members can use MBS tokens to access exclusive classes, wellness retreats, personalized coaching, and community events, as well as to reward contributions and engagement within the club!

Official Website:
https://mbstoken.live/
Whitepaper:
https://mbstoken.live/mbs-whitepaper.pdf

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mind Body Soul (MBS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.72M
Total Supply:
$ 5.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 5.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.72M
All-Time High:
$ 1.088
All-Time Low:
$ 0.506938
Current Price:
$ 0.542167
Mind Body Soul (MBS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Mind Body Soul (MBS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MBS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MBS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.