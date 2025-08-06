Mindfak By Matt Furie Price (MINDFAK)
Mindfak By Matt Furie (MINDFAK) is currently trading at 0.00616944 USD with a market cap of $ 4.26M USD. MINDFAK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MINDFAK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MINDFAK price information.
During today, the price change of Mindfak By Matt Furie to USD was $ -0.00132412308060412.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mindfak By Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mindfak By Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mindfak By Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00132412308060412
|-17.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mindfak By Matt Furie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-9.16%
-17.67%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
I am Mindfak. Your guide through the Cortex Vortex The crypto game’s been full of snakes and fake flex, but I am rolling up to clean the mess. No scams, no bullshit - just straight hustle, community trust, and meme glory. The beast of this bull run is here. Why would you want to know me? I wandered into crypto, chasing the flame, Drawn by the whispers, the fortune, the game. Memes spun like magic, the future was near, But gold turned to vapor, and hype into fear. The charts danced green, then bled out red, The devs went silent — just ghosts who fled. Each coin a mask, each launch a play, A cycle of shadows that won't go away. Trust decays where fraud takes form, How can we rise when scams are the norm? So let's break the spell, unmask the lies — Reclaim the chain where real hope lies.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Mindfak By Matt Furie (MINDFAK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MINDFAK token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MINDFAK to VND
₫162.3488136
|1 MINDFAK to AUD
A$0.0095009376
|1 MINDFAK to GBP
￡0.00462708
|1 MINDFAK to EUR
€0.0053057184
|1 MINDFAK to USD
$0.00616944
|1 MINDFAK to MYR
RM0.0260350368
|1 MINDFAK to TRY
₺0.2509728192
|1 MINDFAK to JPY
¥0.90690768
|1 MINDFAK to ARS
ARS$8.2589059392
|1 MINDFAK to RUB
₽0.4935552
|1 MINDFAK to INR
₹0.5414300544
|1 MINDFAK to IDR
Rp101.1383444736
|1 MINDFAK to KRW
₩8.5805805408
|1 MINDFAK to PHP
₱0.3545577168
|1 MINDFAK to EGP
￡E.0.2988476736
|1 MINDFAK to BRL
R$0.03393192
|1 MINDFAK to CAD
C$0.0084521328
|1 MINDFAK to BDT
৳0.752363208
|1 MINDFAK to NGN
₦9.4189457424
|1 MINDFAK to UAH
₴0.257265648
|1 MINDFAK to VES
Bs0.77734944
|1 MINDFAK to CLP
$5.95967904
|1 MINDFAK to PKR
Rs1.7476789632
|1 MINDFAK to KZT
₸3.3186651648
|1 MINDFAK to THB
฿0.1997664672
|1 MINDFAK to TWD
NT$0.1849598112
|1 MINDFAK to AED
د.إ0.0226418448
|1 MINDFAK to CHF
Fr0.004935552
|1 MINDFAK to HKD
HK$0.0483684096
|1 MINDFAK to MAD
.د.م0.056141904
|1 MINDFAK to MXN
$0.1154919168
|1 MINDFAK to PLN
zł0.0227652336
|1 MINDFAK to RON
лв0.0270221472
|1 MINDFAK to SEK
kr0.0596584848
|1 MINDFAK to BGN
лв0.0103646592
|1 MINDFAK to HUF
Ft2.1214853328
|1 MINDFAK to CZK
Kč0.1310389056
|1 MINDFAK to KWD
د.ك0.0018816792
|1 MINDFAK to ILS
₪0.021284568