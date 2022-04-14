Mindfak By Matt Furie (MINDFAK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Mindfak By Matt Furie (MINDFAK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Mindfak By Matt Furie (MINDFAK) Information

I am Mindfak. Your guide through the Cortex Vortex

The crypto game’s been full of snakes and fake flex, but I am rolling up to clean the mess. No scams, no bullshit - just straight hustle, community trust, and meme glory. The beast of this bull run is here.

Why would you want to know me? I wandered into crypto, chasing the flame, Drawn by the whispers, the fortune, the game. Memes spun like magic, the future was near, But gold turned to vapor, and hype into fear.

The charts danced green, then bled out red, The devs went silent — just ghosts who fled. Each coin a mask, each launch a play, A cycle of shadows that won't go away.

Trust decays where fraud takes form, How can we rise when scams are the norm? So let's break the spell, unmask the lies — Reclaim the chain where real hope lies.

Official Website:
https://mindfak.com

Mindfak By Matt Furie (MINDFAK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mindfak By Matt Furie (MINDFAK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.48M
Total Supply:
$ 690.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 690.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.48M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00893488
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0022357
Current Price:
$ 0.00652725
Mindfak By Matt Furie (MINDFAK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Mindfak By Matt Furie (MINDFAK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MINDFAK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MINDFAK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MINDFAK's tokenomics, explore MINDFAK token's live price!

MINDFAK Price Prediction

Want to know where MINDFAK might be heading? Our MINDFAK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.