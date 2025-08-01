Mindscraft Price (MINDS)
Mindscraft (MINDS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 762.31K USD. MINDS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MINDS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Mindscraft to USD was $ -0.000133736818265325.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mindscraft to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mindscraft to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mindscraft to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000133736818265325
|-14.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.12%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-61.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mindscraft: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-14.94%
-5.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The team behind this is made of Gaianet & Bytetrade veterans (backed by Republic, Bybit, Mantle, Bytetrade, Kucoin, Binance Labs ...) and have over 6 months experience in building AI infra. $SCHIZO started as an AI-agent experiment but they're not fully focused on taking the whole AI agent market by storm and want to make Schizo Terminal the most advanced model on the market, but not only that... TL:DR ai16z + virtuals but much better
