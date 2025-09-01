What is Mine Blue (MB)

Mine Blue is a pioneering project in the metaverse, blending immersive virtual experiences with digital asset ownership. Centered around gaming, NFTs, virtual shopping, and real estate, Mine Blue provides users with an engaging digital environment powered by the MB token. This BEP-20 token on Binance Smart Chain facilitates all transactions within Mine Blue, offering a secure, low-fee option for users.

Mine Blue (MB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mine Blue (MB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MB token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mine Blue (MB) How much is Mine Blue (MB) worth today? The live MB price in USD is 0.01500019 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MB to USD price? $ 0.01500019 . Check out The current price of MB to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Mine Blue? The market cap for MB is $ 456.20K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MB? The circulating supply of MB is 30.41M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MB? MB achieved an ATH price of 0.04796975 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MB? MB saw an ATL price of 0.01399899 USD . What is the trading volume of MB? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MB is -- USD . Will MB go higher this year? MB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

