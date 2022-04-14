MINE BTC (MINEBTC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into MINE BTC (MINEBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
MINE BTC (MINEBTC) Information

🚀 $MINEBTC – Own Digital Mining Land & Earn Bitcoin Passively! 🌍⚡ $MINEBTC is the first tokenized BTC mining land, fully backed by hydro-powered Bitcoin mining farm in Georgia.

🔹 Why $MINEBTC? ✅ Own Digital Mining Land – Each token represents a share of real BTC mining operations. ✅ Earn BTC Yields – Mining fees are distributed directly in Bitcoin to token holders. ✅ Boost Rewards with Staking – Lock your tokens to earn extra APR in our native token. ✅ 100% Renewable Energy – Sustainable mining powered by hydroelectricity.

🔥 How It Works 1️⃣ Hold $MINEBTC – Gain ownership in BTC mining. 2️⃣ Stake & Earn BTC – Receive passive BTC rewards. 3️⃣ Boost Your Returns – Get extra yield with staking incentives.

🌍 The Future of Bitcoin Mining Mining has been controlled by large players for too long. $MINEBTC changes that by making Bitcoin mining accessible, sustainable, and profitable for everyone.

Official Website:
https://minebtc.rwadepin.io/

MINE BTC (MINEBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for MINE BTC (MINEBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 181.47K
Total Supply:
$ 11.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 11.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 181.47K
All-Time High:
$ 0.919052
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01466267
Current Price:
$ 0.01649705
MINE BTC (MINEBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MINE BTC (MINEBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MINEBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MINEBTC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MINEBTC's tokenomics, explore MINEBTC token's live price!

MINEBTC Price Prediction

Want to know where MINEBTC might be heading? Our MINEBTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.