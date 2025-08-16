Miner Arena (MINAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.422214$ 0.422214 $ 0.422214 Lowest Price $ 0.00799765$ 0.00799765 $ 0.00799765 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) -50.01% Price Change (7D) -50.01%

Miner Arena (MINAR) real-time price is $0.00800194. Over the past 24 hours, MINAR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MINAR's all-time high price is $ 0.422214, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00799765.

In terms of short-term performance, MINAR has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -50.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Miner Arena (MINAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.60M$ 1.60M $ 1.60M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Miner Arena is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MINAR is 0.00, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.60M.