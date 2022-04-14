Miner Arena (MINAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Miner Arena (MINAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Miner Arena (MINAR) Information Miner Arena is AI-POWERED play-to-earn NFT action-survival metaverse powered by $MINAR. Official Website: https://www.minerarena.com/ Whitepaper: https://miner-arena.gitbook.io/minar-token/ Buy MINAR Now!

Miner Arena (MINAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Miner Arena (MINAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.60M $ 1.60M $ 1.60M All-Time High: $ 0.422214 $ 0.422214 $ 0.422214 All-Time Low: $ 0.00799765 $ 0.00799765 $ 0.00799765 Current Price: $ 0.00800194 $ 0.00800194 $ 0.00800194 Learn more about Miner Arena (MINAR) price

Miner Arena (MINAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Miner Arena (MINAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MINAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MINAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MINAR's tokenomics, explore MINAR token's live price!

