Minerva Wallet (MIVA) Tokenomics
Minerva Wallet (MIVA) Information
The Minerva Wallet SuperToken (MIVA token) is a ERC-20 compatible utility token, planned to provide a wide range of benefits and incentives for Minerva Wallet users.
The MIVA token can be freely transferred between accounts and exchanged for other assets on the xDai Chain as well as moved to other chains via established bridges.
With various incentive and rewarding programs the circulating supply will be gradually increased over time and will depend on the monthly active users of the Minerva Wallet.
Minerva Wallet (MIVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Minerva Wallet (MIVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Minerva Wallet (MIVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Minerva Wallet (MIVA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MIVA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MIVA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MIVA's tokenomics, explore MIVA token's live price!
MIVA Price Prediction
Want to know where MIVA might be heading? Our MIVA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.