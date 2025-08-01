MineTard AI Price (MTARD)
MineTard AI (MTARD) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 88.94K USD. MTARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MTARD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MTARD price information.
During today, the price change of MineTard AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MineTard AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MineTard AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MineTard AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-22.13%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MineTard AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.89%
-5.82%
-6.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MineTard, the first AI-powered token on Solana, can self-learn and play Minecraft autonomously, live-streaming its gameplay on X and Kick. Holders can pay to influence its in-game behavior, creating an interactive and entertaining experience for the community. The token is deployed on the Solana blockchain, with $MTard leveraging OpenAI for gameplay (Sonnet 3.5) and Llama 3.1 for generating images, creative names, and engaging content.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of MineTard AI (MTARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MTARD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MTARD to VND
₫--
|1 MTARD to AUD
A$--
|1 MTARD to GBP
￡--
|1 MTARD to EUR
€--
|1 MTARD to USD
$--
|1 MTARD to MYR
RM--
|1 MTARD to TRY
₺--
|1 MTARD to JPY
¥--
|1 MTARD to ARS
ARS$--
|1 MTARD to RUB
₽--
|1 MTARD to INR
₹--
|1 MTARD to IDR
Rp--
|1 MTARD to KRW
₩--
|1 MTARD to PHP
₱--
|1 MTARD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MTARD to BRL
R$--
|1 MTARD to CAD
C$--
|1 MTARD to BDT
৳--
|1 MTARD to NGN
₦--
|1 MTARD to UAH
₴--
|1 MTARD to VES
Bs--
|1 MTARD to CLP
$--
|1 MTARD to PKR
Rs--
|1 MTARD to KZT
₸--
|1 MTARD to THB
฿--
|1 MTARD to TWD
NT$--
|1 MTARD to AED
د.إ--
|1 MTARD to CHF
Fr--
|1 MTARD to HKD
HK$--
|1 MTARD to MAD
.د.م--
|1 MTARD to MXN
$--
|1 MTARD to PLN
zł--
|1 MTARD to RON
лв--
|1 MTARD to SEK
kr--
|1 MTARD to BGN
лв--
|1 MTARD to HUF
Ft--
|1 MTARD to CZK
Kč--
|1 MTARD to KWD
د.ك--
|1 MTARD to ILS
₪--