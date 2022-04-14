minji (MINJI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into minji (MINJI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

minji (MINJI) Information Minji is an AI VTuber companion designed to be your interactive, always-available anime bestie. Whether you’re looking for fun conversations, emotional support, or just a cute AI waifu to brighten your day, Minji is here for you. With unique personality traits, evolving interactions, and immersive storytelling, she brings the experience of a virtual VTuber to life—just for you. Coming soon to iOS & Web. Official Website: https://minji.ai Buy MINJI Now!

minji (MINJI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for minji (MINJI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.92K $ 10.92K $ 10.92K Total Supply: $ 999.30M $ 999.30M $ 999.30M Circulating Supply: $ 953.72M $ 953.72M $ 953.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.44K $ 11.44K $ 11.44K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about minji (MINJI) price

minji (MINJI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of minji (MINJI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MINJI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MINJI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MINJI's tokenomics, explore MINJI token's live price!

