What is Mint Blockchain (MINT)

Mint Blockchain is an Ethereum Layer2 network initiated by NFTScan Labs and the MintCore developer team, starting its development in October 2023. The mainnet launched in May 2024, marking the beginning of its ecosystem development phase. Mint Blockchain is built on the OP Stack, positioning it as a native Layer2 solution and a core member of the Optimism Superchain. Its DA layer relies on the Ethereum mainnet, ensuring security through Ethereum’s consensus mechanism. Being fully EVM-compatible, Ethereum developers can seamlessly expand their projects onto Mint Blockchain. As a Layer2 scaling network, Mint Blockchain significantly reduces gas fees, enhancing scalability for the Ethereum ecosystem. The Mint team is actively developing a comprehensive suite of open-source infrastructure around NFT assets on Mint Blockchain, including NIPs Platform, Mint Studio, IP Layer, Mint Liquid, and NFT-AI Agent. Mint Blockchain’s Vision & Mission: Using NFTs to connect global users and AI Agents, enabling every individual in human society—including both humans and AI Agents—to freely own NFT assets. Our goal is to make NFTs the most unrestricted value carrier in the crypto world.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Mint Blockchain (MINT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Mint Blockchain (MINT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mint Blockchain (MINT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MINT token's extensive tokenomics now!