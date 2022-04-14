MintStakeShare (MSS) Information

MintStakeShare is a passive income dApp on the BNB Smart Chain. It offers an innovative approach to token distribution, which allows minting of new tokens as demand for the MSS token increases. MintStakeShare can be deposited to earn additional MSS, which can be compounded or collected.

MintStakeShare allows users to generate a referral link, and share with their friends and community. Referral rewards are a driving force behind the growth of the MSS platform.