Minty Girl (MINTYGIRL) Information

This token is based off the minty girl website app utility> this utility allows consumers to customize a predetermined CA with a character choice of their choosing either at the end or the beginning of the newly minted tokens contract address. These minty girl minted tokens are released on the pump (dot) fun platform, circumventing the need to access pump (dot) fun platform. The ability to buy and sell those CAs are also available on the minty girl website platform. The fees associated with the token mints are .1 and 50% of the fee goes a purchase and burn of minty girl token, and the other 50% goes to the developer(to be used on marketing)