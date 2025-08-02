What is Mirada AI (MIRX)

Mirada AI is a decentralized artificial intelligence platform that leverages blockchain technology to democratize AI capabilities. It offers a range of advanced AI services, including image generation, natural language processing, AI search, audio generation, and animation, which can be accessed through its platform, bots, and easy-to-use APIs. This platform aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI, providing a decentralized model that promotes community engagement, unbiased AI, and sustainable funding. MIRX is the native cryptocurrency of the Mirada AI platform. It is used to upgrade to a Premium subscription that unlocks faster generation times, better models, and new features. It can also facilitate transactions, governance, and other economic activities within the ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Mirada AI (MIRX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Mirada AI (MIRX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mirada AI (MIRX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MIRX token's extensive tokenomics now!