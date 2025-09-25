MIRAI (MIRAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00038451 $ 0.00038451 $ 0.00038451 24H Low $ 0.00041033 $ 0.00041033 $ 0.00041033 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00038451$ 0.00038451 $ 0.00038451 24H High $ 0.00041033$ 0.00041033 $ 0.00041033 All Time High $ 0.03006566$ 0.03006566 $ 0.03006566 Lowest Price $ 0.00035444$ 0.00035444 $ 0.00035444 Price Change (1H) -0.89% Price Change (1D) -6.04% Price Change (7D) -14.16% Price Change (7D) -14.16%

MIRAI (MIRAI) real-time price is $0.00038365. Over the past 24 hours, MIRAI traded between a low of $ 0.00038451 and a high of $ 0.00041033, showing active market volatility. MIRAI's all-time high price is $ 0.03006566, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00035444.

In terms of short-term performance, MIRAI has changed by -0.89% over the past hour, -6.04% over 24 hours, and -14.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MIRAI (MIRAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 386.33K$ 386.33K $ 386.33K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MIRAI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MIRAI is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 386.33K.