Miss AI (MSAI) Information

Backed by Xeleb Protocol and built on BNB Chain, Miss AI is a tokenized AI Influencer co-created by a global Web3-native community. More than just a digital avatar, she serves as a real-time AI beauty companion — offering personalized skin analysis, daily advice, and tokenized engagement, all with no code required.

$MSAI – a statement of what Web3 can achieve, blending creativity with real-world connection.

❤️‍🔥 Features hightlight: •⁠ ⁠Co-built by 3,000+ creators, launched via https://missai.tech •⁠ AI-Powered Interaction: chat, voice, and livestream experiences •⁠ AI Beauty Assistant: skin analytics, routine tips, personalized style recommendations, and makeup tutorials •⁠ DAO Governance: community-driven with $MSAI token rewards and voting rights Miss AI is an intelligent multi-agent system designed for the domain of personal beauty and skincare. By leveraging advancements in computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and coordinated multi-agent design, Miss AI delivers real-time, personalized skincare analysis and guidance. The system is fully modular, interpretable, and auditable — aligning with the core principles of decentralized AI and Web3 infrastructure.