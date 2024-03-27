Mistery (MERY) Tokenomics
About Mistery On Cro $MERY was born with the idea of being a meme coin on Cronos chain during the exploding 2024 meme coin season. The founder is David Bui, a well-known and seasoned #crofam $CRO investor on Cryptocom products and a big -well respected- personality on X. David minted “Mistery On CRO” on Cronos blockchain with the purpose of making this chain much better, more popular and specially more fun, but aside from serving as a mere “meme”, $MERY has the ultimate goal of also being a utility token that the founder and the team behind will push to bring many benefits to loyal hodlers. Launched in 27/3/2024 at Sydney, Australia, local time 21h00, the 690,000 $CRO presale sold out within 2 hours. The founder burned the LP to a dead wallet and the contract ownership was renounced. $MERY during its first week of launch got instant traction from the OG #crofam community who jumped in and secured bags. We are now a thriving community that will help nurturing and growing the project by sharing with more and more Web3 users.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MERY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MERY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MERY's tokenomics, explore MERY token's live price!
