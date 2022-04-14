Mitosis EOL BNB (MIBNB) Tokenomics
Mitosis' yield-bearing BNB, issued via Mitosis EOL VLF (Vault Liquidity Framework), leveraging the DeFi strategies operated by Lista DAO.
"Mitosis is a cross-chain DeFi protocol that transforms liquidity positions into programmable and composable assets. It addresses two major inefficiencies in decentralized finance: the illiquidity of staked assets and the lack of access to high-yield opportunities for smaller users.
Users deposit tokens into Mitosis Vaults across supported blockchains and receive representative assets called Hub Assets on the Mitosis Chain. These can be deployed into two yield frameworks: Ecosystem-Owned Liquidity (EOL) and Matrix. EOL enables governance-driven asset allocation, while Matrix offers curated liquidity campaigns. Each framework issues distinct position tokens—miAssets for EOL and maAssets for Matrix.
Unlike traditional DeFi liquidity tokens, Mitosis position tokens are programmable components that can be traded, used as collateral, or restructured into new financial products. The protocol's infrastructure supports advanced financial engineering and transparent price discovery.
Through collective liquidity aggregation, Mitosis grants users access to preferential yield terms typically reserved for institutional players. Its governance model ensures that token holders participate in capital allocation decisions, fostering a more democratic liquidity ecosystem.
With a cross-chain settlement layer and a design focused on modularity, Mitosis establishes a new standard for programmable liquidity in DeFi."
Mitosis EOL BNB (MIBNB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mitosis EOL BNB (MIBNB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MIBNB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MIBNB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.