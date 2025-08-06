Mixie Price (MIXIE)
Mixie (MIXIE) is currently trading at 0.00352937 USD with a market cap of $ 1.25M USD. MIXIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Mixie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mixie to USD was $ +0.0539034966.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mixie to USD was $ -0.0031743676.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mixie to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0539034966
|+1,527.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0031743676
|-89.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mixie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MixieAI is a Web3-powered game creation platform that leverages artificial intelligence to assist users in designing gaming assets, environments, and full interactive experiences. Built for both creators and players, MixieAI integrates token farming, NFT utilities, and a collaborative AI engine to simplify the development of immersive, cross-platform games. It serves as both a creation tool and a community hub for gaming innovation.
|1 MIXIE to VND
₫92.87537155
|1 MIXIE to AUD
A$0.0054352298
|1 MIXIE to GBP
￡0.0026470275
|1 MIXIE to EUR
€0.0030352582
|1 MIXIE to USD
$0.00352937
|1 MIXIE to MYR
RM0.0148939414
|1 MIXIE to TRY
₺0.1435747716
|1 MIXIE to JPY
¥0.51881739
|1 MIXIE to ARS
ARS$4.7246970316
|1 MIXIE to RUB
₽0.2823496
|1 MIXIE to INR
₹0.3097375112
|1 MIXIE to IDR
Rp57.8585153328
|1 MIXIE to KRW
₩4.9087183834
|1 MIXIE to PHP
₱0.2028328939
|1 MIXIE to EGP
￡E.0.1709626828
|1 MIXIE to BRL
R$0.019411535
|1 MIXIE to CAD
C$0.0048352369
|1 MIXIE to BDT
৳0.4304066715
|1 MIXIE to NGN
₦5.3883244727
|1 MIXIE to UAH
₴0.147174729
|1 MIXIE to VES
Bs0.44470062
|1 MIXIE to CLP
$3.40937142
|1 MIXIE to PKR
Rs0.9997999336
|1 MIXIE to KZT
₸1.8985187104
|1 MIXIE to THB
฿0.1142810006
|1 MIXIE to TWD
NT$0.1058105126
|1 MIXIE to AED
د.إ0.0129527879
|1 MIXIE to CHF
Fr0.002823496
|1 MIXIE to HKD
HK$0.0276702608
|1 MIXIE to MAD
.د.م0.032117267
|1 MIXIE to MXN
$0.0660698064
|1 MIXIE to PLN
zł0.0130233753
|1 MIXIE to RON
лв0.0154586406
|1 MIXIE to SEK
kr0.0341290079
|1 MIXIE to BGN
лв0.0059293416
|1 MIXIE to HUF
Ft1.2136444619
|1 MIXIE to CZK
Kč0.0749638188
|1 MIXIE to KWD
د.ك0.00107645785
|1 MIXIE to ILS
₪0.0121763265