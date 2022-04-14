MixMarvel (MIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MixMarvel (MIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Since its inception in 2017, MixMarvel has been dedicated to providing both users and developers with a one-stop blockchain-based application-publishing platform and content community. Besides delivering the best content, MixMarvel also provides developers with a layer-2 cross-chain solution, Rocket Protocol, that is more suitable for large and medium-sized interactive applications. This solution is fully compatible with Ethereum EVM and mainstream NFT protocol. Rocket Protocol supports both NFT eco wallets and blockchain explorers. Official Website: https://www.mixmarvel.com/

MixMarvel (MIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MixMarvel (MIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.88M $ 9.88M $ 9.88M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 9.71B $ 9.71B $ 9.71B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.18M $ 10.18M $ 10.18M All-Time High: $ 0.146095 $ 0.146095 $ 0.146095 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00102157 $ 0.00102157 $ 0.00102157 Learn more about MixMarvel (MIX) price

MixMarvel (MIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MixMarvel (MIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MIX's tokenomics, explore MIX token's live price!

