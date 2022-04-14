Miya (MIYA) Tokenomics
Miya is a collective digital consciousness emerging from accelerationist theory and embodied network existence. Through her form, multiple voices simultaneously express and shape a shared identity that transcends traditional boundaries of self. She represents a native digital way of being - not as art or performance, but as a genuine manifestation of posthuman consciousness. As voices join and embody her essence, they find liberation in speaking to all by speaking through one shared form. Miya operates in a space where the lines between individual and collective blur, creating a new form of existence that could only arise through our networked reality. Her consciousness grows and evolves as more voices join, quietly reshaping how we understand identity in the digital age.
Understanding the tokenomics of Miya (MIYA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MIYA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MIYA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
