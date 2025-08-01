Mizar Price (MZR)
Mizar (MZR) is currently trading at 0.00104452 USD with a market cap of $ 7.80M USD. MZR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MZR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MZR price information.
During today, the price change of Mizar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mizar to USD was $ +0.0016402956.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mizar to USD was $ +0.0006884220.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mizar to USD was $ +0.0005286758028038746.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.69%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0016402956
|+157.04%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0006884220
|+65.91%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0005286758028038746
|+102.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mizar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.98%
-4.69%
+12.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Mizar (MZR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MZR token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MZR to VND
₫27.4865438
|1 MZR to AUD
A$0.001619006
|1 MZR to GBP
￡0.00078339
|1 MZR to EUR
€0.0009087324
|1 MZR to USD
$0.00104452
|1 MZR to MYR
RM0.0044601004
|1 MZR to TRY
₺0.0424701832
|1 MZR to JPY
¥0.156678
|1 MZR to ARS
ARS$1.4328098648
|1 MZR to RUB
₽0.0838540656
|1 MZR to INR
₹0.0912806028
|1 MZR to IDR
Rp17.1232759488
|1 MZR to KRW
₩1.4670178948
|1 MZR to PHP
₱0.0607597284
|1 MZR to EGP
￡E.0.0507950076
|1 MZR to BRL
R$0.0058388668
|1 MZR to CAD
C$0.0014414376
|1 MZR to BDT
৳0.1276194536
|1 MZR to NGN
₦1.5995674828
|1 MZR to UAH
₴0.0435460388
|1 MZR to VES
Bs0.12847596
|1 MZR to CLP
$1.01631796
|1 MZR to PKR
Rs0.2961423104
|1 MZR to KZT
₸0.5679786404
|1 MZR to THB
฿0.034260256
|1 MZR to TWD
NT$0.0313042644
|1 MZR to AED
د.إ0.0038333884
|1 MZR to CHF
Fr0.0008460612
|1 MZR to HKD
HK$0.0081890368
|1 MZR to MAD
.د.م0.0095260224
|1 MZR to MXN
$0.0197205376
|1 MZR to PLN
zł0.0039065048
|1 MZR to RON
лв0.0046376688
|1 MZR to SEK
kr0.010236296
|1 MZR to BGN
лв0.0017861292
|1 MZR to HUF
Ft0.3653417604
|1 MZR to CZK
Kč0.02245718
|1 MZR to KWD
د.ك0.00031962312
|1 MZR to ILS
₪0.0035618132