MM72 Price (MM72)
MM72 (MM72) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MM72 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MM72 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MM72 price information.
During today, the price change of MM72 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MM72 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MM72 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MM72 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MM72: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
+0.01%
+0.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MM72 is a long-term project related to the resolution of the Non Performing Tokens problem. An innovative SWAP promises the conversion of non-performing tokens with values from a minimum of 10 to a maximum of 100 times the ascertained value (which in MM72 can never be absolute zero).
Understanding the tokenomics of MM72 (MM72) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MM72 token's extensive tokenomics now!
