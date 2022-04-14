Moaner by Matt Furie (MOANER) Tokenomics
Moaner by Matt Furie (MOANER) Information
Matt Furie, creator of Pepe the Frog, is working on a new book called Cortex Vortex, and Moaner is shaping up to be the star. His editor Beuys is foreshadowing the main role of Moaner in the book as it is his main PFP and the symbol of attention on his recent Instagram posts.
Moaner represents the evolution of meme culture and artistic expression in the digital age. This community-driven token celebrates the intersection of art, culture, and decentralized finance, bringing together fans of Matt Furie's iconic art style and the vibrant world of cryptocurrency.
Moaner by Matt Furie (MOANER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moaner by Matt Furie (MOANER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Moaner by Matt Furie (MOANER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Moaner by Matt Furie (MOANER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOANER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOANER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.