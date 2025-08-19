What is Moaner Melter Slime (MOANER)

Moaner Melter Slime ($MOANER) is a meme project about one of the hot new characters from Matt Furie, creator of Pepe The Frog. Launched on the Ethereum blockchain, $MOANER is both a cryptocurrency token and a cultural phenomenon tied to Furie’s Cortex Vortex book, where Moaner Melter Slime emerges as a lead character, featured prominently on a full page. First introduced in Furie’s ZOGZ NFT collection, this character - a melancholic, frog-faced specter - has evolved into the centerpiece of a dynamic ecosystem blending storytelling and community engagement. The project’s cultural resonance stems from Matt Furie’s legacy, with Cortex Vortex amplifying $MOANER’s role as a fresh meta in meme culture. By combining Furie’s artistic vision with blockchain innovation, $MOANER creates a unique space where art, community, and finance intersect. It appeals to fans of Furie’s work, and NFT collectors, positioning Moaner Melter Slime as a trailblazer in the evolving landscape of digital assets and creative storytelling.

Moaner Melter Slime (MOANER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Moaner Melter Slime (MOANER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MOANER token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Moaner Melter Slime (MOANER) How much is Moaner Melter Slime (MOANER) worth today? The live MOANER price in USD is 0.00000391 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MOANER to USD price? $ 0.00000391 . Check out The current price of MOANER to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Moaner Melter Slime? The market cap for MOANER is $ 1.64M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MOANER? The circulating supply of MOANER is 420.69B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MOANER? MOANER achieved an ATH price of 0.00000491 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MOANER? MOANER saw an ATL price of 0.00000347 USD . What is the trading volume of MOANER? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MOANER is -- USD . Will MOANER go higher this year? MOANER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MOANER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

