What is MOANI (MOANI)

Paradise Tycoon is a web3 social building game launching in Q4/2024. Paradise Tycoon combines hybrid casual gameplay, tycoon mechanics, and user-generated content in a vibrant, multiplayer environment. Players embark on transforming a humble island into a thriving paradise by collecting resources, farming, completing quests and tasks for the residents of Port Ohana, and building and expanding their paradise island. The game’s economy is centered around the MOANI token, which is integral to gameplay and offers versatile in-game uses. MOANI Token $MOANI is Paradise Tycoon's token and game currency with a fixed supply of 6 Billion tokens. $MOANI empowers the open, player-driven economy of Paradise Tycoon and it can be used for anything players create or do that has value or adds fun for others, just like in the real world! Earn $MOANI from Paradise Pass tasks, limited quests, and trades Win $MOANI from events & competitions (including user-generated) Trade $MOANI at the auction house with other players Create with $MOANI and become a tycoon in your own way!

MOANI (MOANI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

MOANI (MOANI) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MOANI (MOANI) How much is MOANI (MOANI) worth today? The live MOANI price in USD is 0.00275591 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MOANI to USD price? $ 0.00275591 . Check out The current price of MOANI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of MOANI? The market cap for MOANI is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MOANI? The circulating supply of MOANI is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MOANI? MOANI achieved an ATH price of 0.00371014 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MOANI? MOANI saw an ATL price of 0.00179647 USD . What is the trading volume of MOANI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MOANI is -- USD . Will MOANI go higher this year? MOANI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MOANI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

