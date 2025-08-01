Mobius Price (MOBI)
Mobius (MOBI) is currently trading at 0.00511246 USD with a market cap of $ 2.63M USD. MOBI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Mobius to USD was $ -0.000507114024866647.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mobius to USD was $ +0.0019877786.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mobius to USD was $ +0.0019772888.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mobius to USD was $ +0.0018572986780726503.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000507114024866647
|-9.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0019877786
|+38.88%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0019772888
|+38.68%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0018572986780726503
|+57.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mobius: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.74%
-9.02%
-15.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mobius closes the gap between the internet world and blockchain world through innovative and simple protocols that introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles.
