ModalAI is an innovative decentralized platform that focuses on intelligent music and micro-video creation and recommendation. By combining the most cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology with the decentralized concept of blockchain, ModalAI is committed to providing musicians, creators and listeners with a fair, transparent and vibrant ecosystem.
The platform integrates multiple advanced artificial intelligence models, such as Transformer and GRU frameworks, which can generate and recommend personalized music works, ensuring that every creator can have their own space and unique voice on the platform. At the same time, ModalAI uses blockchain technology to ensure privacy protection during model training, protect the creative rights of independent musicians, and drive the decentralized architecture of the platform through token incentives.
ModalAI's goal is not only to provide technical support for creators, but also to enable each participant to benefit fairly through a decentralized mechanism and promote the future development of music and narrative. Join ModalAI and redefine the way of creation and sharing with us.
Understanding the tokenomics of MODALAI (MODALAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MODALAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MODALAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
