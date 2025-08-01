Modefi Price (MOD)
Modefi (MOD) is currently trading at 0.00260664 USD with a market cap of $ 41.91K USD. MOD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MOD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MOD price information.
During today, the price change of Modefi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Modefi to USD was $ -0.0005161858.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Modefi to USD was $ -0.0011648260.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Modefi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005161858
|-19.80%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011648260
|-44.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Modefi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-9.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Modefi provides a truly decentralized, secure and precise Oracle Solutions Platform.
