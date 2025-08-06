Modex Price (MODEX)
Modex (MODEX) is currently trading at 0.0124393 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MODEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MODEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MODEX price information.
During today, the price change of Modex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Modex to USD was $ +0.0097627606.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Modex to USD was $ -0.0005975566.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Modex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0097627606
|+78.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005975566
|-4.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Modex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-5.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Transform the way data is stored, secured, and shared inside your business. Modex offers a reliable and scalable enterprise blockchain solution to unlock new capabilities in legacy databases. The project leverages its technology to help organizations of all sizes harness the power of blockchain technology to gain a competitive edge on the market.
