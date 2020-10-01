Modex (MODEX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Modex (MODEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Modex (MODEX) Information Transform the way data is stored, secured, and shared inside your business. Modex offers a reliable and scalable enterprise blockchain solution to unlock new capabilities in legacy databases. The project leverages its technology to help organizations of all sizes harness the power of blockchain technology to gain a competitive edge on the market. Official Website: https://www.modex.tech/ Whitepaper: https://modex.tech/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Modex_Whitepaper.pdf Buy MODEX Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 266.40M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.31M
All-Time High: $ 2.71
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.0124393

Modex (MODEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Modex (MODEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MODEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MODEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MODEX's tokenomics, explore MODEX token's live price!

