Modulr ($eMDR) is the first decentralized operating system (deOS) designed for on-chain robotics applications, enabling a modular, interoperable ecosystem for robotics, AI, and connected devices. Powered by a unique Proof-of-Utility (PoU) model, Modulr incentivizes real, valuable work while providing developers the infrastructure to launch co-chains, access compute and storage resources, and build modular services. By bridging blockchain and robotics, Modulr establishes the foundational layer for the emerging robotics-enabled economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Modulr (EMDR) How much is Modulr (EMDR) worth today? The live EMDR price in USD is 49.76 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current EMDR to USD price? $ 49.76 . Check out The current price of EMDR to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Modulr? The market cap for EMDR is $ 31.93M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of EMDR? The circulating supply of EMDR is 641.70K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EMDR? EMDR achieved an ATH price of 65.38 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EMDR? EMDR saw an ATL price of 34.61 USD . What is the trading volume of EMDR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EMDR is -- USD . Will EMDR go higher this year? EMDR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EMDR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

