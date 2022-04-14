Mogutou (MOGU) Tokenomics
Mogutou - The famous meme from Asia now on the Ethereum Blockchain.
Mogutou memes are a wildly popular form of internet meme In Asia, Mogutou memes are revered as one of the most sought-after meme formats, standing shoulder to shoulder with Biaoqing memes. Their influence has transcended borders, captivating the cryptocurrency community as well, where a plethora of blockchain and digital currency-related memes are enthusiastically circulated.
Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, Mogutou is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let Mogutou show you the way.
Understanding the tokenomics of Mogutou (MOGU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOGU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOGU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
