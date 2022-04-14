Mojo (MOJO) Information

In the world of crypto, the original always holds the highest value. Think ​Cryptopunks, Ethereum, Bitcoin. The "first" always gets the spotlight, while ​subsequent creations are often viewed as "derivatives." Mojo is that original. ​The character that sparked Matt Furie’s entire creative journey. The first ​artwork in the portfolio of one of the greatest meme creators of all time.

Launched stealth with presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced.