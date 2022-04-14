MOLLY ANALYTICS by Virtuals (MOLLY) Tokenomics
Molly Analytics is a platform for project evaluation and portfolio management, designed to empower investors with insights and risk management tools. By leveraging AI agents, data intelligence, and advanced risk assessment technologies, the platform democratizes access to essential data, enabling both novice and experienced investors to make informed decisions.
The platform utilizes a network of agents and worker nodes to aggregate data from diverse sources, including market and pricing data, X (formerly Twitter), Discord, and more. This comprehensive approach provides a holistic view of projects, enriched with sentiment analysis. Molly Analytics benchmarks and analyzes this data against other projects in the ecosystem, offering users actionable insights.
Investors can interact with the platform through Discord and Telegram terminals, allowing them to query data and explore deeper insights seamlessly.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOLLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOLLY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
