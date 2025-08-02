What is Molly the Otter (MOLLY)

Molly is a memecoin based on Molly the Otter, from Billy and Molly tv documentary. We just love otters and we formed a family. Billy knew a female otter had been found dead in the area recently, so he assumed the cub was her orphan. "She was really thin and emaciated, but she wasn't unhealthy - she was just hungry," he says. A local wildlife sanctuary advised him that feeding the animal was allowed as long as he didn't domesticate her. After obtaining the stamp of approval from his wife Susan, Molly the otter became part of the Mail family.

Molly the Otter (MOLLY) Resource Official Website

Molly the Otter (MOLLY) Tokenomics

