MON Protocol (https://www.monprotocol.ai/) aims to be a developer and leading publisher of blockchain-native IPs and games.

MON Protocol launched with the in-house developed Pixelmon Games: Pixelpals, Warriors of Nova Thera and Hunting Grounds; it has since built a large community of web3-savvy gamers and fans, now over 1 million members strong.

MON Protocol has been endorsed as the Gaming Publisher of Choice of the top gaming chains Immutable, Solana and Aptos.

Its publishing platform is chain agnostic and enables blockchain-native gaming projects to reach larger bases of gamers and fans. To date over 60 blockchain games and IPs have leveraged MON’s reach and publishing capabilities to some degree.

MON is the ERC-20 fungible token that serves as the publisher token for MON Protocol and as the ecosystem token for all Pixelmon games.