Mona (MONA) Information

Monā cat (´∀ ) (モナー, Monā) Made in JAPAN 2000 SVG Data converted By MOTOI Kenkichi 2010. (CTO) Also known as Happy cat (´∀ )

Mona is a cat meme depicted in ASCII art style, tokenized on the Solana blockchain. In the year 2000, Mona and Giko were not only best friends but also the first cat memes. To be honest, MONA run was inspired by GIKO run.

However, more than that, after our community formed, we started looking for more information about Mona cat and discovered that this cat was the first meme to spread a positive message within the community—this is meme utility. Additionally, MONA was most popular on the 2chan forum. People created a lot of Mona memes, and there are tons of Mona stuffed toys.

There's one more interesting fact: Monacoin was the first cryptocurrency in Japan and reached an all-time high of $860M. With this information, we expect to bring back the enthusiasm of all the Mona holders from those days.

Conclusion: Mona is the happy cat, and she wants everyone to be happy. She will create her own narrative, spreading the message, "Hold Mona, hold your happiness.