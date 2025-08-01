More About MONAI

Monai Logo

Monai Price (MONAI)

Monai (MONAI) Live Price Chart

$0.02110185
$0.02110185
-17.10%1D
USD

Price of Monai (MONAI) Today

Monai (MONAI) is currently trading at 0.02110185 USD with a market cap of $ 580.38K USD. MONAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Monai Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-17.15%
Monai 24-hour price change
27.51M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MONAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MONAI price information.

Monai (MONAI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Monai to USD was $ -0.00436877970675955.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monai to USD was $ +0.0063799375.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monai to USD was $ +0.0027493072.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monai to USD was $ +0.00759864238942177.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00436877970675955-17.15%
30 Days$ +0.0063799375+30.23%
60 Days$ +0.0027493072+13.03%
90 Days$ +0.00759864238942177+56.27%

Monai (MONAI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Monai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02116088
$ 0.02116088

$ 0.0255952
$ 0.0255952

$ 1.25
$ 1.25

-0.65%

-17.15%

-18.67%

Monai (MONAI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 580.38K
$ 580.38K

--
--

27.51M
27.51M

What is Monai (MONAI)

An AI Project building a decentralized LLM

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Monai (MONAI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Monai (MONAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Monai (MONAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MONAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Monai (MONAI)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MONAI to Local Currencies

1 MONAI to VND
555.29518275
1 MONAI to AUD
A$0.0327078675
1 MONAI to GBP
0.0158263875
1 MONAI to EUR
0.0183586095
1 MONAI to USD
$0.02110185
1 MONAI to MYR
RM0.0901048995
1 MONAI to TRY
0.858001221
1 MONAI to JPY
¥3.1652775
1 MONAI to ARS
ARS$28.946251719
1 MONAI to RUB
1.694056518
1 MONAI to INR
1.8440906715
1 MONAI to IDR
Rp345.931911864
1 MONAI to KRW
29.6373373065
1 MONAI to PHP
1.2274946145
1 MONAI to EGP
￡E.1.0261829655
1 MONAI to BRL
R$0.1179593415
1 MONAI to CAD
C$0.029120553
1 MONAI to BDT
2.578224033
1 MONAI to NGN
32.3151620715
1 MONAI to UAH
0.8797361265
1 MONAI to VES
Bs2.59552755
1 MONAI to CLP
$20.53210005
1 MONAI to PKR
Rs5.982796512
1 MONAI to KZT
11.4745529745
1 MONAI to THB
฿0.69214068
1 MONAI to TWD
NT$0.6324224445
1 MONAI to AED
د.إ0.0774437895
1 MONAI to CHF
Fr0.0170924985
1 MONAI to HKD
HK$0.165438504
1 MONAI to MAD
.د.م0.192448872
1 MONAI to MXN
$0.398402928
1 MONAI to PLN
0.078920919
1 MONAI to RON
лв0.093692214
1 MONAI to SEK
kr0.20679813
1 MONAI to BGN
лв0.0360841635
1 MONAI to HUF
Ft7.3807940745
1 MONAI to CZK
0.453689775
1 MONAI to KWD
د.ك0.0064571661
1 MONAI to ILS
0.0719573085