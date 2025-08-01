Monai Price (MONAI)
Monai (MONAI) is currently trading at 0.02110185 USD with a market cap of $ 580.38K USD. MONAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MONAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MONAI price information.
During today, the price change of Monai to USD was $ -0.00436877970675955.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monai to USD was $ +0.0063799375.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monai to USD was $ +0.0027493072.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monai to USD was $ +0.00759864238942177.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00436877970675955
|-17.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0063799375
|+30.23%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0027493072
|+13.03%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00759864238942177
|+56.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of Monai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.65%
-17.15%
-18.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
An AI Project building a decentralized LLM
Understanding the tokenomics of Monai (MONAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MONAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
