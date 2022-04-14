mondo (MONDO) Tokenomics
$mondo is more than just a meme, its a cult
Mondo is fueled by creativity, innovation, and a strong community spirit. Our team of talented artists and animators is dedicated to building an engaging and collaborative ecosystem.
We believe in empowering our community to shape Mondo’s future and are thrilled to have you with us on this journey.
$mondo is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $mondo is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $mondo show you the way.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for mondo (MONDO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of mondo (MONDO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MONDO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MONDO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.