What is MONET (MONET)

The cto meme project for $MONET started with Toly shouting, "Solana is Monet!" Solana will show that the power of toly is as strong as the power of Elon Musk in crypto. All money will flow to $Monet. Its value will continue to grow and we are confident that our narrative is stronger than any other token. $MONET has a bright future ahead and the community will continue to grow stronger. Solana is Monet!

MONET (MONET) Resource Official Website

MONET (MONET) Tokenomics

