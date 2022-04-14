MonezyCoin (MZC) Information

MonezyCoin is the central currency in our earnings / advertising platform on monezy.io, all transactions on the website are made using $MZC and for people that withdraw the funds from the website they can exchange it to different currencies available. Monezy.io offers you the ability to earn crypto by doing different tasks and offers so if you are a beginner will benefit people that can directly jump in using the earnings to test the networks and use it and those that are experienced can also earn extra funds or advertise their projects.