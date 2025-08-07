What is Mongoose (MONGOOSE)

Mongoose was released as an ERC-20 token 8th Septmember after the Congress hearing into crypto. Senator Brad Sherman asked what would happen if a meme coin called Mongoose Coin were created. A skilled and experience team released Mongoose Coin, $mong. Mongoose Coin aims to primarily bring more people into crypto with safe token that’s locked and renounced. With a big goal fitting of the regulation theme. Mongoose will create the first ever platform to allow anyone to post their own predictions of ERC-20 and BSC coins. The platform will record the price and time the caller posted their prediction. This new platform will flip the current model of influencer based calls on it’s head to results based calls being recognised regardless of their followers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Mongoose (MONGOOSE) Resource Official Website

Mongoose (MONGOOSE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mongoose (MONGOOSE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MONGOOSE token's extensive tokenomics now!