Mongoose (MONGOOSE) Tokenomics
Mongoose (MONGOOSE) Information
Mongoose was released as an ERC-20 token 8th Septmember after the Congress hearing into crypto.
Senator Brad Sherman asked what would happen if a meme coin called Mongoose Coin were created.
A skilled and experience team released Mongoose Coin, $mong.
Mongoose Coin aims to primarily bring more people into crypto with safe token that’s locked and renounced. With a big goal fitting of the regulation theme.
Mongoose will create the first ever platform to allow anyone to post their own predictions of ERC-20 and BSC coins. The platform will record the price and time the caller posted their prediction.
This new platform will flip the current model of influencer based calls on it’s head to results based calls being recognised regardless of their followers.
Mongoose (MONGOOSE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mongoose (MONGOOSE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mongoose (MONGOOSE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mongoose (MONGOOSE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MONGOOSE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MONGOOSE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MONGOOSE's tokenomics, explore MONGOOSE token's live price!
MONGOOSE Price Prediction
Want to know where MONGOOSE might be heading? Our MONGOOSE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.