In the vast and ever-expanding realm of cryptocurrencies, where innovation dances with imagination, emerges a unique digital asset - MonkaS Coin. Picture this: a nervous Pepe the Frog, beads of sweat cascading down his forehead, immortalized in the digital world as a symbol of uncertainty and apprehension.
MonkaS Coin is not just another addition to the crypto market; it's an embodiment of the emotions and uncertainties that often accompany the volatile nature of digital currencies. Its creation stems from the desire to capture the essence of the internet culture, where memes like Pepe the Frog have become iconic symbols of expression.
Understanding the tokenomics of Monkas (MONKAS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MONKAS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MONKAS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.