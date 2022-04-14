Monkex (MONKEX) Tokenomics

Monkex (MONKEX) Information

Basically we opened a digital coffee shop club, where you can even order your digital coffee or your favourite drink, hang out and have fun around while enjoying our amazing community and our little Metis HUB that we are already having on our Discord. We have really fancy Monkeys NFT collection and already our own community governance token with deflationary tokenomics.

What we are really doing here on Andromeda network is we are building community behind digital coffee shop club. Project is developed 100% by Metisians, Metis community members and real O.G’s those been around during all bear market and supporting Metis all the time.

Monkex is community based project on Metis Andromeda network. Monkex Coffee Shop Club collection of 5000 NFT and deflationary community governance tokens. We mixed Punks and Apes from Ethereum and result is fabulous. Monkeys with X on the best layer 2 solution — Metis. NFT collection made from 5000 unique collectible web 3 avatars. Pixelized to Andromeda network with ERC721 standard and 2735 Monkex’s were airdropped to every Metis NFT holder. All the rest were available to mint for free by anyone with Metis wallet and some tokens for gas fees. Now they are only available on secondary marketplaces like TofuNFT and NFT Apparel. Every Monkex is unique and have their own rank and different rarity, you can always check rarity on Metis NFT rarity and analysis tools — MetisRarity.com

Official Website:
https://monkex.net

Monkex (MONKEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Monkex (MONKEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 56.99K
Total Supply:
$ 5.83M
Circulating Supply:
$ 5.83M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 56.99K
All-Time High:
$ 0.141239
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00475736
Current Price:
$ 0.00978074
Monkex (MONKEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Monkex (MONKEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MONKEX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MONKEX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

