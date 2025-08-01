What is monkey puppet (PEDRO)

Monkey Puppet (PEDRO) is a fun token designed to embrace the awkward, side-eyed monkey character from the popular monkey reaction images and gif. Pedro's community will continue to create new artwork, phrases, memes, profile pics, and tools to spread the word about Pedro and his loveable, side-eyed glance. There have been talks to bring this character to life through AI allowing him to give his own reaction to posts on X and in the community chatroom.

