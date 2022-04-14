monkey puppet (PEDRO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into monkey puppet (PEDRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

monkey puppet (PEDRO) Information Monkey Puppet (PEDRO) is a fun token designed to embrace the awkward, side-eyed monkey character from the popular monkey reaction images and gif. Pedro's community will continue to create new artwork, phrases, memes, profile pics, and tools to spread the word about Pedro and his loveable, side-eyed glance. There have been talks to bring this character to life through AI allowing him to give his own reaction to posts on X and in the community chatroom. Official Website: https://monkeypuppet.xyz/

monkey puppet (PEDRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for monkey puppet (PEDRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 43.07K $ 43.07K $ 43.07K Total Supply: $ 999.77M $ 999.77M $ 999.77M Circulating Supply: $ 999.77M $ 999.77M $ 999.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.07K $ 43.07K $ 43.07K All-Time High: $ 0.00121581 $ 0.00121581 $ 0.00121581 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002718 $ 0.00002718 $ 0.00002718 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

monkey puppet (PEDRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of monkey puppet (PEDRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEDRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEDRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

