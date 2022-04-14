Monkey The Picasso (MONKEY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Monkey The Picasso (MONKEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Monkey The Picasso (MONKEY) Information $Monkey The Picasso is a cryptocurrency project launched on the BonkFun platform, inspired by a remarkable dog, raised by OmarVonMuller, that paints by holding a brush in its mouth. This dog has gained significant fame on social media, boasting 1.2 million followers on Facebook, 600,000 on Instagram, and 50,000 on TikTok. Beyond being a meme coin, $Monkey The Picasso aims to create a "Monkey Universe" by blending art and blockchain technology. The project features a 3D art gallery on its website (monkeyonsol.xyz), showcasing Monkey’s artwork in a virtual space. Additionally, the team is developing a Monkey X Agent and expanding the ecosystem through community-driven initiatives, with OmarVonMuller engaging followers by creating requested artwork on social media. $Monkey The Picasso stands out for its unique fusion of artistic talent, social media influence, and a decentralized creative vision Official Website: https://monkeyonsol.xyz Buy MONKEY Now!

Monkey The Picasso (MONKEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Monkey The Picasso (MONKEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.42M $ 3.42M $ 3.42M Total Supply: $ 979.84M $ 979.84M $ 979.84M Circulating Supply: $ 949.84M $ 949.84M $ 949.84M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.53M $ 3.53M $ 3.53M All-Time High: $ 0.00440235 $ 0.00440235 $ 0.00440235 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0035978 $ 0.0035978 $ 0.0035978 Learn more about Monkey The Picasso (MONKEY) price

Monkey The Picasso (MONKEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Monkey The Picasso (MONKEY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MONKEY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MONKEY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MONKEY's tokenomics, explore MONKEY token's live price!

